Canadian police charge two men for mass stabbing that killed 10 in Saskatchewan

JAMES SMITH CREE NATION, Saskatchewan - Police laid murder charges on Monday against two men who were at large and suspected of killing 10 people in a stabbing rampage that devastated an indigenous community in Canada, a nation where mass violence is rare.

Police launched a manhunt for Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, after they allegedly stabbed people in 13 different areas across an indigenous community and its surrounding province on Sunday. At least 18 others were wounded.

The attacks in the province of Saskatchewan, which indigenous leaders said were drug-related, were among the deadliest in Canada's modern history. Police said some of the victims appeared to have been targeted, while others were apparently random.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) charged the men each with first-degree murder, attempted murder and break-and-enter. In a statement, RCMP said they expected to lay more charges as the investigation continued.

"To the people of Saskatchewan and beyond - please be assured that we are using every human, investigational and technological resource we have available to locate and arrest the persons responsible for this tragedy and to ensure your safety," said Saskatchewan RCMP Commanding Officer Rhonda Blackmore. Hundreds of police and staff were dedicated to the investigation, she said.

The accused were last seen travelling in a black Nissan Rogue and spotted on Sunday in the city of Regina, about 320km south of the attacks in the James Smith Cree Nation and the village of Weldon, police said.

"We are confident someone out there knows the whereabouts of these two and has information that will be valuable to the police and I urge you to get in touch with your local police," Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said.

The two accused share the same last name but it was not clear if they are related. CBC News reported that police in the Saskatchewan city of Saskatoon had been searching for Myles Sanderson since May, when he stopped meeting his parole officer after serving a sentence for assault, robbery, mischief and uttering threats.