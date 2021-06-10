Canadian family loses three generations in truck attack

TORONTO • Relatives of a Canadian Muslim family killed in London, Ontario, when a man slammed into them with his pickup truck are urging the wider community to oppose racism and Islamophobia after the police said the suspect was motivated by hate.

The four family members killed on Sunday were: Mr Salman Afzaal, 46; his wife, Ms Madiha Salman, 44; their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Afzaal; and Mr Afzaal's 74-year-old mother, Mrs Talat Afzaal.

Their nine-year-old son, Fayez Afzaal survived, and was conscious in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 20-year-old suspect named Nathaniel Veltman is in police custody, charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

In a statement issued on Monday, relatives of the victims disputed an initial police appraisal that the accused man was not a member of any hate group and had no accomplices.

"The young man who committed this act of terror was influenced by a group that he associated with, and the rest of the community must take a strong stand against this," the relatives said in a statement, though they did not identify the group or explain how they know about the alleged ties.

"We need to stand against hate and Islamophobia, and raise awareness in our communities and across all the political spectrum," they added.

The police, citing witnesses, said Veltman jumped the kerb in his vehicle and struck five members of the family. With no previous criminal record, he is due back in court today after being remanded to custody on Monday.

Relatives of the victims said both children had been top students and their parents excelled in their fields.

"Everyone who knew Salman and the rest of the... family know the model family they were as Muslims, Canadians and Pakistanis. They were always there giving and participating in spreading goodness," the statement said.

Ms Sana Yasir, a family friend, launched a GoFundMe page to raise funds for charitable donations to be made on behalf of the victims.

The family members were active members of London's Muslim and Pakistani communities, and the children attended the local Islamic school. They moved to Canada from Pakistan in 2007, according to local media reports.

"We've seen the kids grow up," Ms Yasir said, noting that the women were wearing hijabs and shalwar kameez - loose, pleated trousers worn with a long shirt by many women from South Asia.

"They were visible," she said. "It could have been me."

The GoFundMe page described Mr Afzaal, a physiotherapist, as a cricket enthusiast with a warm smile and Mrs Salman as a scholar working hard to obtain her PhD in civil engineering from the University of Western Ontario.

The attack was the worst against Canadian Muslims since a man gunned down six members of a Quebec City mosque in 2017.

"After Quebec it was: Are we safe praying in our mosques?" said Mr Nawaz Tahrir, a spokesman for the London Muslim Mosque, where Mr Afzaal was a familiar figure.

"Now it's: Are we safe going out for a walk after dinner?"

REUTERS