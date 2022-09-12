Canadian Conservative Party elects populist new leader

OTTAWA - Nearly a year after a defeat in parliamentary elections, the Canadian Conservatives elected a new leader on Saturday, choosing right-wing populist Pierre Poilievre to lead the opposition to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Mr Poilievre won 68 per cent of about 400,000 votes cast by party members in the first round, putting him well ahead of his main competitor, centrist former Quebec premier Jean Charest, with 16.07 per cent.

The 43-year-old beat out five contenders for the top party job by railing against inflation and Covid-19 vaccine mandates, promoting cryptocurrencies and pipelines, as well as backing the trucker-led protest convoy that occupied the capital Ottawa in February.

"Tonight begins the journey to replace an old government that costs you more and delivers you less with a new government that puts you first," Mr Poilievre said in a speech in Ottawa after his win.

"By tackling Liberal inflation, we'll put you back in control of your life and your money," he said, hitting out at Mr Trudeau's government as "the most expensive" in the country's history.

Mr Trudeau congratulated Mr Poilievre on his win on Twitter, calling for collaboration "to deliver results for people across the country".

A veteran politician, Mr Poilievre was only 25 years old when he entered politics in 2004, and has been elected seven times to represent a suburban district of Ottawa.

In 2018, he married a former Senate aide Anaida Galindo, who emigrated with her family from Venezuela. They have two children, Valentina and Cruz.

He twice served as a junior minister before Mr Trudeau took office, but prior to his successful leadership bid, he was best known for his dogged and witty attacks in Parliament.

He has drawn large crowds at town halls and many viewers to his cheeky online videos - carrying his wife on piggyback, and explaining long lines at passport offices, for example, as an invitation to "go camping" in government lots.

He also increased the party's membership to a new high.

At his last rally in Victoria, he accused Mr Trudeau, who deployed emergency measures to clear the truckers, of "leaving people feeling bullied and powerless". Hr tweeted: "I will be Canada's anti-woke prime minister."

He takes over as party leader from an interim head who has held the post since Mr Erin O'Toole was ousted in February following criticism that he had shifted the party too close to the political centre.

In the September 2021 election, the Conservatives failed to take power, garnering 119 seats in the House of Commons compared to 160 for Mr Trudeau's Liberals. The Liberals were forced to form a new minority government, as in 2019.

The next federal election is set for 2025.

