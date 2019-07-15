Canadian citizen detained by Chinese govt

MONTREAL • China has detained another Canadian citizen amid sour relations between the two countries, Canada's foreign ministry said.

"Global Affairs Canada is aware of the detention of a Canadian citizen in Yantai, China," a spokesman said on Saturday.

He added that "Canadian officials are providing consular assistance" but no further details could be disclosed due to privacy laws.

The detention follows Beijing's jailing of two Canadians earlier this year after Huawei's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou was taken into custody in Vancouver on a warrant from the United States.

However, a source familiar with the latest detention said there is no indication it was related to the cases of Canadians Michael Kovrig, a former diplomat, and Michael Spavor, a consultant.

The pair are facing espionage charges that Ottawa has slammed as arbitrary and which have sparked questions over whether the allegations are a retaliation for Canada's Huawei arrest.

China has also sentenced two other Canadians to death for drug trafficking and blocked imports of Canadian agricultural products.

It remains unclear if this latest detention was related to the arrest last week of 19 people in a drug case centring on the local branch of a language school in Xuzhou, a city south-west of Yantai. Those arrested included seven teachers and nine foreign students.

The British embassy in Beijing last Friday said that four of its nationals had been arrested in Jiangsu province where Xuzhou is located, without specifying if the arrests were related to the drug case.

