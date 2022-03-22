Canada's Trudeau nearing deal to keep Liberals in power until 2025: Media

OTTAWA (BLOOMBERG) - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government is discussing an agreement with a left-leaning opposition party that would keep his Liberals in power until 2025, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corp (CBC).

The Liberals and the New Democratic Party (NDP) have struck a tentative deal that would see the NDP support the government in confidence votes in exchange for advancing priorities including national pharmacare and dental care programmes, the CBC reported Monday (March 21) night, citing unnamed sources.

The deal, which must still be approved by each party's caucus, is for a so-called confidence and supply agreement, not a formal coalition pact that would see NDP lawmakers take Cabinet positions.

Mr Trudeau called a snap election last year hoping to regain the parliamentary majority he lost in 2019.

His Liberals won 159 of the 338 seats in Canada's House of Commons, 11 shy of a majority. The NDP holds 25 seats, trailing both the main opposition Conservatives and the separatist Bloc Quebecois.

If the deal comes to fruition, it would reshape Canada's political landscape.

The Conservatives are in the midst of a leadership race that will conclude in September, on the understanding that the next election might be imminent.

Meanwhile, there is significant debate about whether Mr Trudeau will see the Liberals through another campaign, which would be his fourth at the helm.

Pushing the next election off three years would give the prime minister more time to decide whether to step down and trigger a leadership race in the governing party.

Potential contenders to succeed Mr Trudeau include Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Mr Mark Carney, the former governor of both the Bank of Canada and Bank of England who is now vice-chair of Brookfield Asset Management.