OTTAWA, Nov 27 - Canada’s Supreme Court will issue a highly anticipated ruling Friday examining the legitimacy of a divisive Quebec law that forbids public servants like teachers and police officers from wearing religious symbols, in a decision that will either inflame Quebec separatists or frustrate civil liberties groups.

Any ruling is likely to complicate Prime Minister Mark Carney’s efforts to unify Canada, as the country faces an ongoing trade war and threats of annexation from US President Donald Trump.

In March, a seven-judge panel at Canada’s highest court held a hearing about Quebec’s Bill 21, which prohibits civil servants in positions of authority from wearing religious attire like hijabs, turbans and crosses at work. When the law was passed in 2019, the province’s previous government argued it was necessary to protect Quebec’s secularist society and said anyone receiving public services has the right to do so without being exposed to overt religious symbols.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association called the law an “egregious rights violation” that disproportionately targets Muslim women, while some academics have questioned whether it actually enforces secularism, as the bill’s authors stated.

“Unless you believe that someone wearing a headscarf as a teacher is there representing the state, this is not really about secularism,” said Emmett Macfarlane, head of political science at the University of Waterloo. He said the law is “flagrantly unconstitutional” and thought the court would try to find “creative ways to uphold rights” without inciting political tensions.

After Bill 21 was passed, the Quebec government moved to shield it from legal challenges by twice invoking an unusual provision of Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which allows the government to pass a law that violates fundamental rights that would otherwise be guaranteed, for up to five years. The bill aligns with the French tradition of state secularism, although Quebec’s rules are much narrower than those in France.

“Unlike the rest of Canada, where there is a greater acceptance of all expressions of religious belief, here in Quebec, we have a certain mistrust about the right to express religion, mostly because they are a reminder of a time when religion was extremely influential in political institutions,” said Patrick Taillon, a professor of constitutional law at Laval University in Quebec City.

Quebec is Canada’s only majority French-speaking province and has numerous laws guaranteeing the primacy of French; Carney has repeatedly said protecting Quebecois culture is a matter of Canadian sovereignty.

POSSIBLE SEPARATIST BACKLASH

Quebec Premier Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said he opposed any Supreme Court decision that would invalidate elements of Bill 21. Plamondon is currently embroiled in another legal dispute, after a superior court judge earlier this week suspended a 2022 Quebec law that made an oath swearing allegiance to Canada’s head of state, King Charles III, optional.

Plamondon, who leads a minority Parti Quebecois government, says the oath undermines Quebec’s sovereignty — but Parliament, which is scheduled to open December 1, cannot legally start without it.

Errol Mendes, a constitutional law expert at the University of Ottawa, said that although the Supreme Court ruling will be final, the Quebec government could attempt to pass another law with the same intent.

While support for an independent Quebec is at a historic low, some experts said a decision against the province could change that.

“If the Supreme Court strikes down any parts of the Quebec law, I expect a strong backlash from the PQ and separatists, who will say this is a federal judicial interference in the Quebec nation,” said Daniel Béland, director of the Institute for the Study of Canada at McGill University.

He added that any decision that criticizes Quebec’s use of the constitutional provision that allowed it to protect parts of Bill 21 from court challenges will have consequences for the limits of provincial powers. Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan have all used the same provision to pass legislation on issues like transgender policies and to end strikes.

“Whatever the decision is, it will certainly create headaches for Mark Carney,” Béland said. REUTERS