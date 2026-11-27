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US ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra has had a volatile tenure since his arrival in Canada in April 2025.

MONTREAL - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s administration will have until January to respond to a petition with nearly 300,000 signatures introduced to Parliament this week demanding the removal of US ambassador Pete Hoekstra.

The United States and Canada remain locked in a trade war, although Carney and US President Donald Trump have both expressed optimism that talks are progressing despite making similar comments days before similar negotiations collapsed in August.

Hoekstra, a relentless Trump defender and a former Republican congressman from Michigan, has had a volatile tenure since his arrival in Canada in April 2025.

Canada’s Green Party lawmaker, Elizabeth May, who tabled the petition in the House of Commons on Nov 25, branded Hoekstra “the most undiplomatic diplomat.”

“I think it’s important to note that Canadians overwhelmingly have, on this e-petition, spoken clearly that they believe that Pete Hoekstra is not welcome in Canada,” she said.

May said Hoekstra had been “repeatedly abusive and insulting to Canadians”, stressing that more than 280,000 Canadians had “asked the government... to declare him officially persona non grata and revoke his rights to operate as a diplomat” in the country.

Petitions presented in the House of Commons require a formal government response within 45 days.

The citizen-led petition, which was open for signature until Nov 18, accused Hoekstra of normalising “the Trump administration’s threats to annex Canada as the 51st state.”

Hoekstra reportedly levelled a profanity-laced tirade against an Ontario official over an anti-tariff ad that quoted former US president Ronald Reagan on the merits of free trade.

The ad, produced by Ontario’s provincial government, infuriated Trump, prompting him to suspend all trade negotiations.

Hoekstra said in June that the idea of the United States annexing Canada would be “a great discussion” for Trump to have with Carney.

He has also defended Trump’s tariffs and criticised Canadians for referring to the US president’s protectionist measures as being part of a trade war.

Canada wants relief from tariffs on key sectors, notably autos, but Ottawa has warned that completely removing the levies is unlikely and that the Canadian economy needs to adjust to a permanently altered trading relationship with the United States. AFP