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Canada’s Montreal to have latest first snowfall on record

Montreal, historically known for its brutal winters, has seen a mild November and lower precipitation levels, that experts say is due to the influence of El Nino.

MONTREAL - The Canadian city of Montreal will set a record this year for the latest recorded snowfall, another consequence of the El Nino weather phenomenon causing disruptions worldwide.

Until this year, the latest first snowfall in Montreal came in 2011, when the first flakes fell on Nov 23, according to official data going back 150 years, said Simon Legault of Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Montreal, historically known for its brutal winters, has seen a mild November and lower precipitation levels, pointing to the “influence of El Nino,” Legault told AFP.

El Nino is a naturally occurring warming of surface temperatures in the central and eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean.

It has already altered wind and rainfall patterns around the world this year, resulting in devastating droughts and wildfires.

This year’s El Nino is expected to peak around the end of the year and persist until May 2027, even as the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has slightly downgraded the chances of it becoming the strongest on record in modern times. AFP