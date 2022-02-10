Canada's anti-vax truckers spur copycat rallies abroad

WASHINGTON • A protest movement by Canadian truckers angered over Covid-19 vaccine rules has become a rallying point for opponents of pandemic restrictions, firing up crowds from New York to New Zealand.

In New York, dozens of municipal workers facing dismissal unless they get shots marched across the Brooklyn Bridge to City Hall on Monday carrying giant US and Canadian flags. "Unvaccinated Lives Matter" and "Workers Are Essential, Mandates Are Not", read signs carried by a crowd including firefighters and teachers.

In New Zealand, inspired by Canada's "Freedom Convoy", trucks and camper vans blocked streets near Parliament in Wellington on Tuesday to protest against Covid-19 restrictions and vaccinations. Hundreds of vehicles plastered with messages like "Give Us Back Our Freedom" parked around the parliament building.

Others drove around the city centre with horns blaring as over 1,000 protesters on foot listened to speeches. "I'm actually vaccinated but I'm against mandating people to be vaccinated," said Mr Stu Main of Wellington. "I think it's disgraceful, forcing vaccination on people who don't want it."

Several Wellington protesters carried Canadian flags, including an expatriate named Billy, who declined to give his surname. "I'm just supporting the brothers in Canada, fighting for freedom over there," he said.

The Canadian protests have often tapped into right-wing politics, with Donald Trump flags at rallies and huge interest on conservative online sites.

In France, calls were circulating on Facebook for protesters to descend upon Paris for anti-mandate demonstrations this weekend.

Some of the most vociferous support for the Canadian demonstrators has come from Republican officials in the United States, where Covid-19 mask and vaccination mandates have become a highly partisan issue.

"The Freedom Convoy is peacefully protesting against the harsh policies of far left lunatic Justin Trudeau who has destroyed Canada with insane Covid-19 mandates," former president Trump said.

The "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations began on Jan 9 in western Canada as protests by truckers angry with vaccine requirements when crossing the US-Canadian border. They have since morphed into broader protests against Covid-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Trudeau's government.

Mr Trudeau demanded an end on Monday to the protest that has paralysed Ottawa, saying: "It has to stop. This pandemic has sucked for all Canadians. But Canadians know the way to get through it is continuing to listen to science, continuing to lean on each other."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE