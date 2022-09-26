Canada to remove all Covid-19 border, travel measures from Oct 1

Travellers, regardless of citizenship, will not have to submit health information or provide vaccination proof from Oct 1. PHOTO: UNSPLASH
OTTAWA - Canada will remove all Covid-19 restrictions for inbound travellers from Oct 1, as well as testing, quarantine, and isolation requirements, the government said on Monday.

The decision to drop the restrictions was based on Canada's vaccination rate, availability of newer vaccines and treatments, as well as scientific modelling that shows the country had passed the peak of the latest wave of coronavirus infections, the government said.

"Thanks largely to Canadians who have rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated, we have reached the point where we can safely lift the sanitary measures at the border," Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said.

More than 90 per cent of Canadians over 12 have taken the primary series of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Earlier this month, Canada authorised Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 shots for adults, in the country's first Omicron-adapted vaccine.

Duclos said the government was prepared to reinstate restrictions if the need arises.

"Obviously we have no hope to reintroduce some of these measures but if we need to protect the safety of Canadians, we will have to," he told reporters in Ottawa.

Travellers, regardless of citizenship, will not have to submit health information through the ArriveCAN app or provide proof of vaccination from Saturday.

A requirement for travellers to wear masks on planes and trains would also be dropped, according to the statement. REUTERS

