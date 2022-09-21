Canada to drop Covid-19 vaccine requirement to enter country on Sept 30: Report

Canada will also drop random Covid-19 testing on the same day, and make it optional to use its ArriveCAN app. PHOTO: REUTERS
OTTAWA - Canada's federal government will likely drop its Covid-19 vaccine requirement for people entering Canada at the end of the month, a government source said on Tuesday.

The source, who was not authorised to speak on the record, said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was "likely" to drop the vaccination requirement on Sept 30. The Globe and Mail newspaper reported the news earlier on Tuesday.

Canada will also drop random coronavirus testing on the same day, and make it optional to use its ArriveCAN app, where travellers have been required to upload their proof of vaccination, the source said.

Canadian airports faced chaos over the summer, with numerous cancellations and delays that some blamed on the country's strict Covid-19 restrictions.

Canada's Health Ministry had no immediate comment. REUTERS

