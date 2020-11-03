Canada sword attacker not part of any terrorist group, police say

QUEBEC CITY • A sword-wielding attacker dressed in mediaeval costume who killed two people and injured five others in a Halloween rampage last Saturday night in Quebec was "not associated with a terrorist group", Canadian police said.

The attacks occurred in multiple locations in the Old Quebec neighbourhood, near tourist hot spot Chateau Frontenac and the National Assembly, the Quebec provincial parliament.

The suspect, arrested early on Sunday after an hours-long street-by-street manhunt, was identified by local media as a man with a history of mental health issues from a Montreal suburb, but police have yet to confirm his identity.

A police spokesman said the attack appeared premeditated - the suspect had spoken of carrying out such a crime five years ago - but added that he had no criminal record.

"Yesterday evening we were plunged into a night of horror when a 24-year-old man, who does not live in Quebec, came with the intention of claiming as many victims as possible," Quebec City police chief Robert Pigeon said on Sunday.

He said the suspect was armed with a katana sword, a curved sabre used by samurai warriors in Japan.

"Everything leads us to believe that he chose his victims at random," Mr Pigeon added.

Police identified the two persons killed as Mr Francois Duchesne, 56, and Ms Suzanne Clermont, 61. Four men, aged 19 to 67, were wounded, as was a 24-year-old woman.

"My heart breaks for the loved ones of the two people killed in last night's horrific attack in Quebec City," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter. "I'm also wishing a full recovery to the injured."

"All of Quebec is in mourning," said Quebec deputy premier Genevieve Guilbault, who denounced the "barbaric" acts.

According to three witnesses quoted by Quebec newspaper Le Soleil, the attacker allegedly "slit the throat" of his first victim near the Chateau Frontenac hotel, and there was "a lot of blood".

The man then continued on Rue des Remparts, where the second person was killed, before heading to the Old Port, wounding the other victims, according to the newspaper.

Quebec resident Karin Lacoste said she was going to a convenience store around 11pm when she saw armed police officers wearing bulletproof vests.

"One told me, 'Run to your home because there is someone walking around, he is a killer and he has killed people'," she told LCN news channel.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the streets of Old Quebec were quiet at the time of the attacks. "It is difficult, nearly impossible, to anticipate the consequences of madness clearly stemming from problems of mental health," Quebec Mayor Regis Labeaume said.

