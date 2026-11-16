Canada Prime Minister Carney eyes auto partners beyond US as meeting with China President Xi looms

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Carney said that and he and Xi are looking to expand on trade opportunities that can help farmers, businesses and consumers in both countries.

MANILA – Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Nov 17 , said Canada has other partners for auto manufacturing if the Trump administration does not want an integrated North American supply chain.

“That market has become less integrated because of US trade actions,” Carney said, referring to US President Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs on cars built in Canada and Mexico. The two governments have spent many months discussing a potential reduction of those tariffs, but have yet to strike a deal.

Carney said a cooperative auto sector between Canada and the US is “the best result for Canadian workers, for Canadian businesses, and for US consumers”.

“But depending on where that settles – and it’s part of the trade negotiations – depending where that settles, there’ll be other options, European options, Asian options, of course,” he said, speaking to reporters during a visit to Cambodia.

Carney is in the midst of a lengthy trip to attend summits in Europe and Asia, and is preparing to fly to China for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting. On Nov 17 , he is set to have a separate sit-down with Xi.

When the two leaders met in Beijing in January, they signed a deal that saw China cut tariffs on Canadian agriculture products in return for Canada creating a low-tariff quota that allows up to 49,000 Chinese-made electric vehicles to enter Canada annually.

That pact also established a goal to “drive considerable new Chinese joint-venture investment” in automotive manufacturing in Canada within three years, but no such business deals have yet been announced. Trump administration officials have criticised Carney’s government for opening up its market to Chinese automakers.

On Nov 16 , Carney denied he was explicitly using his talks with Xi on autos to create “leverage” against the US in trade talks.

He instead referred to the matter as “action, reaction”, and said Canada has productive workers, an important car market and large manufacturing facilities.

“If they’re not fully utilised in a North American context that provides other opportunities, Canada’s going to move forward either way,” he said.

Carney also reiterated that any Chinese auto production in Canada would have to comply with certain conditions, including meeting Canadian labour standards and using locally sourced parts and critical minerals in the supply chain.

More broadly, Carney said that and he and Xi are looking to expand on trade opportunities that can help farmers, businesses and consumers in both countries.

“We’ve established pretty clear guardrails on the areas that we’re going to focus on,” he said. He said food security, financial services, and energy trade – both Canadian energy supply into China along with Chinese clean energy technology entering Canada – as the main priorities.

Trump is also expected to attend the APEC summit, but it is not yet known if he and Carney will meet separately. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has said she plans to meet Carney while at APEC. BLOOMBERG