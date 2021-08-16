Canada Parliament set to be dissolved ahead of polls

OTTAWA • Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau yesterday visited Governor-General Mary Simon to ask her to dissolve Parliament and trigger a federal election next month, two years ahead of schedule.

Mr Trudeau waved as he walked up with his family to the front entrance of Rideau Hall, the mansion in Ottawa that serves as Ms Simon's residence. Ms Simon is the representative of Queen Elizabeth, Canada's head of state.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Mr Trudeau was seeking an election on Sept 20. Although the current Parliament's four-year term does not expire until October 2023, Mr Trudeau is betting that high Covid-19 vaccination rates and a post-pandemic economic rebound will help him prolong and strengthen his grip on power.

Mr Trudeau, who has been in office since 2015, and opposition leaders have been criss-crossing the country in recent weeks making election-style announcements in anticipation of polls.

Despite rolling out massive pandemic aid and passing a federal budget and other key legislation with opposition backing over the past year, Mr Trudeau has lamented that Parliament in recent months has become dysfunctional, with a "level of obstructionism and toxicity in the House that is of real concern".

Opposition leaders disagreed, while warning that it is too soon to be charting a path out of the pandemic when Covid-19 infections are once again surging nationwide following a summer drop that resulted in most public health restrictions being lifted.

All five parties with seats in Parliament are gearing up for a fierce battle at the ballot box.

"Justin Trudeau's planning an election in the middle of a pandemic because he's focused on politics," tweeted Conservative leader Erin O'Toole, Mr Trudeau's main challenger. "It's time we had a prime minister planning an economic recovery focused on Canadians. We're ready."

Most Canadians approve of Mr Trudeau's pandemic response. But if a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections strikes during the campaign, it could sink his backing.

"This was the only window of opportunity for him because with students' return to school and universities in two weeks, Covid-19 cases will inevitably go up," said political science professor Felix Mathieu at the University of Winnipeg.

Mr Trudeau's government "has already held for 18 months, which is the average lifespan for a minority government", he added.

Despite rising vaccination rates that are among the highest in the world - with almost 62 per cent of Canadians fully inoculated - nearly 1,000 new daily Covid-19 cases have been reported across Canada recently. A spike in hospitalisations led Alberta - the first Canadian province to fully lift pandemic restrictions last month - to reintroduce coronavirus testing and mandatory quarantines for infected people last Friday.

Mr Trudeau was re-elected to office in 2019, but lost his majority in his second term, amid scandals.

To regain a majority, the Liberals must win at least 170 of the 338 seats in the House of Commons, up 15 seats from its current standing.

According to a recent Abacus Data poll, the Liberals are within striking distance of a majority, with 37 per cent of support. The Conservatives and the leftist New Democrat Party - which propped up the Liberals until now and has seen an uptick in support - trail on 28 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively.

Mr O'Toole, meanwhile, has struggled to find his footing since becoming leader of the Conservatives in August last year.

In March, he found himself painfully at odds with his rank and file after telling a party convention that a robust plan to tackle climate change was needed if the Conservatives ever hoped to unseat Mr Trudeau. Members instead voted down a resolution that said "climate change is real".

The New Democrats, led by Mr Jagmeet Singh and ranked fourth behind the separatist Bloc Quebec, have never ruled Canada, but are hoping to woo progressive voters from the Liberals and move up in the rankings. The Greens, which lost one of only three seats in Parliament when an MP crossed the floor in June to join the Liberals, have been embroiled in a nasty internal power struggle.

Campaigning is to last only 36 days, and is largely expected to revolve around pandemic management, the government's broad emergency aid programmes, and a three-year C$101.4 billion (S$109.8 billion) post-pandemic stimulus plan.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE