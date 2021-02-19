Canada fines two air passengers for false Covid-19 tests

Passengers wait to be tested after they arrive at Toronto's Pearson airport in Canada on Feb 15, 2021.
Passengers wait to be tested after they arrive at Toronto's Pearson airport in Canada on Feb 15, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
MONTREAL (REUTERS) - Canada has fined two passengers for presenting a false or misleading Covid-19 test before boarding a flight to the country, the first time travellers have been hit since the introduction in January of mandatory pre-departure negative tests, the Canadian transport regulator said on Thursday (Feb 18).

One of the passengers was fined C$10,000 (S$10,400) while the other was fined C$7,000 for falsifying the Covid-19 test when they travelled from Mexico on Jan 23, Transport Canada said in a statement.

The travellers also made a false declaration about their health status before boarding a flight to Canada, after having tested positive for novel coronavirus a few days before the flight, the regulator said.

More countries, like Canada, are introducing mandatory Covid-19 test requirements for travellers.

Canada already has some of the toughest travel rules in the world aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus, including a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

