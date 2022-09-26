Canada faces massive clean-up after storm ravages east coast

STEPHENVILLE -After powerful storm Fiona left a trail of destruction in Canada's east coast on Saturday, the focus shifted to massive clean-up efforts, damage assessment and restoration of power and telecom services as officials warned of a long road to recovery.

The storm slammed into eastern Canada with hurricane-force winds, forcing evacuations, uprooting trees and power lines, and reducing many homes to "just a pile of rubble".

The Canadian Hurricane Centre estimated that Fiona was the lowest-pressure landfalling storm on record in Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Canadian armed forces will be deployed to help with the clean-up, adding that Fiona caused significant damage and recovery will require a big effort.

Despite the intensity of the storm, there were no serious injuries or deaths, which government officials said was a result of residents paying heed to the repeated warnings.

Still, thousands of residents in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland were without power and dealing with patchy telecom connections, and government officials pleaded for patience.

They warned that in some cases it would take weeks before essential services are fully restored.

"We do know that the damage is very extensive, quite likely the worst we have ever seen," said Mr Dennis King, premier of Prince Edward Island.

"Islanders... should know that our road to recovery will be weeks or longer. It will be an all-hands-on-deck approach," he added.

Several university students lined up for food outside convenience stores powered by generators due to the outage caused by Fiona.

The Canadian Red Cross has launched a fund-raising drive to support the affected people.

Government officials said the full scale of the destruction will only be known in the coming days and weeks. Premiers of the affected provinces told the federal government that they need long-term support around public and critical infrastructure after the storm tore roofs off schools and community centres.

REUTERS