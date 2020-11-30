Canada extends travel restrictions for incoming travellers to curb Covid-19 spread

Restrictions for US citizens and foreign nationals arriving from the United States will continue until Dec 21.PHOTO: REUTERS
OTTAWA (REUTERS) - Canada will extend its restrictions for all travellers entering the country, except from the United States, until Jan 21, the government said on Sunday (Nov 29), in a move to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Restrictions for US citizens and foreign nationals arriving from the United States will continue until Dec 21 and may be extended at that time, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said in a statement.

Canada said it is also amending its order and creating a framework for considering applications from sport organisations seeking to hold International Single Sport Events.

 

