Canada court awards $114m to kin of some Iran plane crash victims

ONTARIO • A court in Canada has awarded C$107 million (S$113.8 million), plus interest, to the families of six people who died when Iran's Revolutionary Guards shot down a Ukraine International Airlines plane near Teheran two years ago.

In the incident on Jan 8, 2020, all 176 people on board were killed, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents.

The six family members awarded compensation by the Ontario court lost spouses, siblings, children, nieces and nephews aboard Flight 752, their lawyer Mark Arnold said in a statement on Monday.

They had filed a civil lawsuit against Iran and other officials they believe were to blame for the incident.

The lawyer said his team will look to seize Iranian assets in Canada and abroad.

He said Iran has oil tankers in other countries and his team will be looking to seize whatever it can to pay what the families are owed.

The decision by Justice Edward Belobaba of Ontario's Superior Court of Justice was dated Dec 31, 2021, and announced by Mr Arnold on Monday.

The case was filed by Mr Shahin Moghaddam, Mr Mehrzad Zarei and Mr Ali Gorji. Fearing reprisals from Iran, some of the other plaintiffs withheld their names, CBC News reported earlier.

A special Canadian forensic team had produced a report in mid-2021 that accused Iran of incompetence and recklessness over the downing of the Ukrainian passenger plane. Iran criticised the report as being "highly politicised".

The report found that while the shooting down of the Boeing 737-800 had not been premeditated, it did not absolve Iranian officials of responsibility for the incident.

Iran admitted it shot down the aircraft shortly after take-off from Teheran in January 2020 and blamed a "disastrous mistake" by forces on high alert during a confrontation with the United States.

At the time, Iran was on edge about possible attacks after it fired missiles at Iraqi bases housing American forces in retaliation for the killing days before of its most powerful military commander, Major-General Qassem Soleimani, in a US missile strike at Baghdad airport.

