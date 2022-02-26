Canada clears world's first plant-based Covid-19 vaccine

OTTAWA • The world's first plant-derived Covid-19 vaccine was cleared for use in Canada, creating a novel immunisation to combat the virus, from a unit of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp and Philip Morris International.

The vaccine named Covifenz was jointly developed by Medicago, a biopharma company owned by Mitsubishi Chemical and Philip Morris and based in Quebec City, and GlaxoSmithKline.

It will be available for adults aged 18 to 64, Medicago and Glaxo said in a statement on Thursday.

The approval gives people who are hesitant to take currently available vaccines made by Pfizer, AstraZeneca and Moderna another option.

Many countries are struggling to raise vaccination rates and are requiring citizens to be immunised to get into restaurants, malls, trains and planes.

The company hopes Covifenz will generate about US$1 billion (S$1.35 billion) a year eventually, Mitsubishi Chemical's chief executive officer Jean-Marc Gilson said in an interview last week. The vaccine is easier to transport and store than rival mRNA shots, such as those from Pfizer and Moderna, as it does not need to be kept at ultra-low temperatures, he said.

Covifenz is made from proteins, grown in plants, that look like the virus that causes Covid-19 to the human immune system, according to Medicago's website. The vaccine also uses Glaxo's adjuvant, a substance that boosts the immune system's response.

Medicago has a contract with the Canadian government to supply up to 76 million vaccine doses and is in talks with other countries about potential agreements, CEO Takashi Nagao has said.

The vaccine demonstrated 71 per cent efficacy against multiple variants of the virus in December, Medicago said. The Omicron variant was not circulating when the trial was conducted, and the firm is planning future tests against that strain.

BLOOMBERG