Canada allows Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12-15

OTTAWA • Canada is authorising the use of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15, making it one of the first countries to approve the vaccine for this age group.

Dr Supriya Sharma, a senior adviser at the federal health ministry, on Wednesday said Pfizer's vaccine, produced with German partner BioNTech, was safe and effective in the younger age group.

Dr Sharma and a health ministry spokesman said Canada was the first country to grant such an approval, but a Canadian representative for Pfizer said Algeria had permitted use of the vaccine for this age group in April. The Canadian health ministry said it had no information about the discrepancy.

Alberta will become the first province to offer the vaccines to everyone aged 12 and above from May 10, Premier Jason Kenney said on Wednesday, a day after he introduced tighter public health measures to combat a raging third wave of the pandemic.

Mr Kenney, leader of the United Conservative Party, has come under fire for mixed public health messaging as the crest of Canada's third wave of the pandemic shifts from Ontario to Alberta.

Oil-rich Alberta has the highest rate per capita of Covid-19 in the country, with nearly 24,000 active infections and 146 people in intensive care.

Based on current trends, the province's healthcare system will be overwhelmed within a month, he added. On Wednesday, Alberta reported 2,271 new cases, exploding from fewer than 200 in early February.

Canada's federal government has bought tens of millions of doses of vaccines but critics complain that the pace of inoculation is lagging due to bottlenecks in the 10 provinces, which are responsible for administering the doses.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG