Can AI apps be a mum’s second brain?

Lisa Green checks the Ollie Assistant from her computer at her home in Kansas City on Oct 3.

NEW YORK – One recent evening, Lisa Green’s five-year-old son, Fitz, came home from school bummed. He could not check out a book from the school library because he had not yet returned his last book.

His mother, a 34-year-old medical resident in paediatrics, said the family, based in Kansas City, Kansas, had not realised that books were due on different days each week, in accordance with a rotating printed schedule that Fitz had brought home from kindergarten.