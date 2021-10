Call for poor countries to gain access to Merck's anti-viral pill

LONDON • The plan to roll out Merck & Co's promising anti-viral pill to treat Covid-19 risks repeating the inequities of vaccine distribution, potentially leaving the nations with the greatest need once again at the back of the line, international health groups say.

For example, only about 5 per cent of Africa's population is immunised, creating an urgent need for therapeutics that could keep people out of hospitals. That compares with more than a 70 per cent inoculation rate in most rich nations.

Merck on Oct 11 applied for US emergency clearance of the first pill for Covid-19 after it cut hospitalisations and deaths by 50 per cent in a large clinical trial.

The drug, made with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, could gain authorisation as soon as December. The US drug company has taken the unusual pandemic step of licensing several generics of its anti-viral molnupiravir before its branded version was even authorised for marketing.

But international health officials said even that is not enough for the medicine to reach many in low-and middle-income countries in large enough numbers, while noting shortcomings and red tape among global organisations that could further slow distribution.

Merck this year plans to produce 10 million treatment courses of the pill, which is taken twice a day for five days, and another 20 million next year. In addition, its licensing deals with eight Indian drug-makers will allow cheaper generic versions for 109 low-and middle-income countries, including in Africa, a move that international health groups acknowledge is a positive concession.

But as wealthy nations secure molnupiravir supply deals - the United States, for example, has already locked up 1.7 million courses with an option for 3.5 million more by January of 2023 at about US$700 (S$945) per course - concerns are growing over who might be left out.

Merck said it has worked on the technology transfer needed to start generic manufacturing, in contrast to vaccine-makers who continue to resist calls to waive patents or allow for generic versions to boost supplies.

However, a recent report prepared for the UN's Access to Covid-19 Tools Accelerator programme tasked with buying Covid-19 therapeutics for poor countries cited concerns that the world body's agencies were not moving quickly enough to secure adequate volumes of potential new treatments ahead of time, including Merck's drug.

Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), a United Nations-backed public health organisation, has 24 companies signed up and willing to make the drug if Merck agrees to expand the licences.

"If you're not in the licence, you're relying on Merck, and it looks to us that that could mean a potential supply shortfall as well as overpricing," said Mr Peter Maybarduk of Public Citizen, who sits on the MPP governance board.

He suggested that could lead to wealthy countries outbidding poor nations for the medicine.

It is unclear how many generic pills will be available or when.

The licensed Indian manufacturers - including Aurobindo Pharma, Cipla, Dr Reddy's Labs, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Hetero Labs, Sun Pharmaceuticals and Torrent Pharmaceuticals - declined to give details on their production plans.

Also, manufacturing for low-income countries in many nations requires World Health Organisation approval, a regulatory process that typically takes months.

Merck said it is committed to providing timely access to its drug globally, with plans for tiered pricing aligned with a country's ability to pay. A spokesman confirmed it is in discussions about expanding licences for generic molnupiravir "to build sufficient global supply of quality-assured product to meet orders globally".

But middle-income countries will be hard pressed to negotiate against the richest nations, another MPP official said.

The governments of Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand have said that they already had deals or were negotiating supply contracts with Merck.

The European Union is considering buying the pill after Merck applies for authorisation in Europe.

REUTERS