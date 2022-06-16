By the light of the strawberry moon... in Dresden

Updated
Published
4 min ago

A supermoon, also known as a "strawberry moon", rising behind the old town district in Dresden, Germany, on Tuesday. A supermoon occurs within 90 per cent of perigee - the point at which the moon is closest to Earth - when it is either a new or full moon. Supermoons are about seven per cent bigger and 15 per cent brighter than an ordinary full moon. The name "strawberry moon" is of native American origin and comes from the timing of the moon around strawberry harvest time. The phenomenon is also visible from Singapore and was set to occur yesterday as well. PHOTO: REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 16, 2022, with the headline By the light of the strawberry moon... in Dresden. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top