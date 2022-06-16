By the light of the strawberry moon... in Dresden

A supermoon, also known as a "strawberry moon", rising behind the old town district in Dresden, Germany, on Tuesday. A supermoon occurs within 90 per cent of perigee - the point at which the moon is closest to Earth - when it is either a new or full moon. Supermoons are about seven per cent bigger and 15 per cent brighter than an ordinary full moon. The name "strawberry moon" is of native American origin and comes from the timing of the moon around strawberry harvest time. The phenomenon is also visible from Singapore and was set to occur yesterday as well. PHOTO: REUTERS