Business goes on, come rain or shine

Heavy rain continued to batter South Asia yesterday.

Across India, Nepal, Bangladesh and Pakistan, millions of residents have been affected and hundreds of thousands displaced, with homes and boats washed away.

Local media in Pakistan reported that incessant rain in Lahore flooded roads in many parts of the city on Tuesday. However, that did not stop this vendor trying to keep his business open.

Rainwater also entered houses and shops in several low-lying areas, and some parts of the city experienced blackouts soon after the rain started.

City officials and the water agency have been scrambling to review drainage arrangements and clear water from the roads.

In Pakistan, eight people have been killed and 16 injured in various rain-related incidents, officials said yesterday. And in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, 24 are feared dead after being swept away by flash floods.