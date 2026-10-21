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Burkina Faso parliament votes to restore death penalty

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Oct 21 - Burkina Faso's parliament adopted a revised penal code on Tuesday that restores the death penalty, nearly a decade after the West African country abolished capital punishment, the Justice Ministry said in a statement.

• The revised penal code reintroduces the death penalty for crimes including terrorism, espionage, treason and importing expired or banned products that result in death, state-run media reported

• The 71-member assembly voted unanimously for the legislation after Justice Minister Edasso Rodrigue Bayala presented the bill on behalf of the government, the ministry said in a statement

• Burkina Faso has struggled for years to contain an Islamist insurgency linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State that has killed thousands of people and displaced millions

• The government has presented the change as part of its response to that insurgency, putting it at odds with rights groups that say it could be used against critics

• Bayala said the relative lenience of the previous penal code helped armed groups recruit members

• Human Rights Watch said when the Council of Ministers first approved the bill last year that reinstating the death penalty could deepen repression, entrench a climate of fear and send a chilling message to critics of the military government

• Burkina Faso abolished the death penalty in 2018. Its last known judicial execution was in 1988, according to Amnesty International REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.