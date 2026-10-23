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Building collapses in Kenyan capital, rescuers on the scene

NAIROBI, Oct 23 - A 12-storey building under construction in Kenya's capital Nairobi collapsed on Friday, and a Reuters witness said rescuers were on the scene.

The Nairobi County governor's office said in a statement there were reports people may be trapped beneath the rubble.

It was not immediately clear what caused the building to collapse.

Governor Johnson Sakaja's office said the ground floor of the collapsed building in the Eastleigh neighbourhood was occupied.

A Reuters video showed a crowd had gathered at the scene while an excavator moved rubble. REUTERS