British PM Truss says sorry, faces spending cuts to balance books

LONDON - Prime Minister Liz Truss apologised for threatening Britain's economic stability after she was forced to scrap her vast tax-cutting plans and embark on a programme of "eye-watering" public spending cuts instead.

After weeks of blaming the markets and "global headwinds" for investors dumping the pound and government bonds, Ms Truss said she was sorry for going "too far and too fast" with her radical economic plan to snap Britain out of years of stagnant growth.

Markets, which plunged after her Sept 23 "mini-budget", are still under strain even after finance minister Jeremy Hunt tore up Ms Truss' plans on Monday, and she is now fighting to survive just six weeks after becoming prime minister.

It was not clear whether Ms Truss' apology would quell a growing rebellion in her ruling Conservative Party, with a handful of lawmakers urging her to quit. Dozens fear they will lose their jobs at the next election.

Even one of her ministers said she could not afford to make any more mistakes - something that could be difficult when her government looks for deep savings which could deepen an expected recession.

Ms Truss told her Cabinet team of top ministers on Tuesday she wanted to level with the public that times would be tough, but she could put Britain on a stronger path.

"The prime minister said she wanted to be honest with the public that times would be tough but by addressing longstanding issues now, we can put the country on a stronger path for the future," her spokesman quoted her as telling ministers.

He said there was "a lengthy discussion in Cabinet on the medium-term fiscal plan and what that would entail", adding that any decisions on particular policy areas such as pensions would not be confirmed until Oct 31, when the plan is published.

A new YouGov opinion poll suggested even those Conservative Party members who backed her for prime minister were having second thoughts. It showed more than half of those members polled said she should resign, while a third wanted her predecessor, Mr Boris Johnson, to replace her.

"I do want to accept responsibility and say sorry for the mistakes that have been made," Ms Truss told the BBC late on Monday.

"I wanted to act to help people with their energy bills, to deal with the issue of high taxes, but we went too far and too fast."

She added she was "sticking around" and that she would lead the Conservatives into the next election due in about two years' time, although the statement was accompanied by a laugh.

Ms Truss watched silently in Parliament on Monday as Mr Hunt demolished the economic plan she proposed less than a month ago, and which triggered a bond market rout so deep that the Bank of England had to act to prevent pension funds from collapsing.

For some in the party, the sight of a prime minister humbled in Parliament provided little confidence she could fight on.

The Daily Mail, which had hailed Ms Truss's plan, ran a front page with her leaving Parliament on Monday underneath the headline "In office but not in power", while the also supportive Sun newspaper called her "The Ghost PM".

Mr James Heappey, a minister for the armed forces, said Ms Truss, his boss, could not afford to make any more mistakes.

Ms Truss was elected by party members, not the broader electorate, on a promise to slash taxes and regulation to fire up the economy in a policy dubbed by critics as a return to 1980s Thatcherite-style "trickle-down" economics.

But markets reacted so dramatically that borrowing costs surged, lenders pulled mortgage offers and pension funds fell into a tailspin.

The Bank of England said a report in the Financial Times about a new delay to the start of its sales of government bonds was inaccurate. The paper said it had learned that top officials were likely to decide a delay was needed after judging the gilts market to be "very distressed" in recent weeks.

With Britain's economic reputation shattered, Mr Hunt may now have to go further in finding public spending cuts than the government would have done had Ms Truss not unleashed her economic plan at a time of surging inflation.

REUTERS