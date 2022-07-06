British health and finance ministers quit

LONDON • Britain's finance and health ministers resigned yesterday, in what looked to be a final blow for Prime Minister Boris Johnson who had tried to apologise for the latest scandal involving a sexual misconduct complaint over one of his officials.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced his resignation in a statement, saying he could ''no longer continue in good conscience''.

Moments later, finance minister Rishi Sunak also announced he was quitting, saying he had reluctantly come to the conclusion that ''we cannot continue like this''.

The resignations came as Mr Johnson was apologising for what he said was a mistake in not realising that former Tory whip Chris Pincher was unsuitable for a job in government when a complaint of sexual misconduct was made known to him in 2019.

Mr Pincher quit as a government enforcer, or whip, last week when it was alleged he had groped two men in more recent incidents.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG