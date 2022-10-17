Britain's new finance minister vows to win back trust of financial markets

LONDON - New finance minister Jeremy Hunt promised to win back Britain's economic credibility by accounting for every penny of the government's tax and spending plans while insisting that his boss, Prime Minister Liz Truss, remained in overall charge.

Ms Truss appointed Mr Hunt on Friday in an attempt to rescue her leadership as confidence in her ability to run the country drained away within both her own Conservative Party and international financial markets.

Investors have sold British government bonds heavily since Sept 23, when Mr Hunt's predecessor, Mr Kwasi Kwarteng, announced a string of unfunded tax cuts without publishing a set of independent economic forecasts.

The knock-on effects forced the Bank of England to make an emergency intervention to protect pension funds and drove up mortgage costs - adding to the squeeze on Britons' finances.

"No government can control the markets. No Chancellor should seek to do that," Mr Hunt told BBC Television in an interview broadcast on Sunday. "There is one thing we can do and that's what I'm going to do, which is to show the markets, the world, indeed people watching at home, that we can properly account for every penny of our tax and spending plans."

Britain's economy is at risk of going into recession at the same time as the Bank of England is raising interest rates to control soaring inflation. Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said he thought a big increase in interest rates would be needed in early November.

Ms Truss - who won the leadership of the Conservative Party barely a month ago after promising to slash taxes - fired Mr Kwarteng on Friday and has ditched key parts of the programme they agreed on together.

The chaos has fuelled discontent in the governing party, which was already splintered and falling far behind the opposition Labour Party in opinion polls.

Sunday's newspapers were rife with stories of plans to replace the Prime Minister.

After effectively dismantling Ms Truss' gamble that tax cuts would spur increased growth and pay for public spending, Mr Hunt has said he will go further, including imposing tighter spending controls.

"I'm going to be asking every government department to find further efficiency savings," he said, adding that while he wanted to keep other tax cuts the government has promised, he ruled nothing out in his drive to balance the books.

He said he would set out the details in a fiscal statement scheduled for Oct 31.

REUTERS