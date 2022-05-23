Britain confirms community spread of monkeypox

LONDON • Britain is seeing daily infections of the rare monkeypox virus that are unconnected to any travel to West Africa, where the disease is endemic, a health official said yesterday.

Austria also recorded its first suspected case, in Vienna, broadcaster ORF said.

The British Health Security Agency said new figures would be released today, after it registered 20 cases last Friday. Asked if community transmission was now the norm in Britain, the agency's chief medical adviser Susan Hopkins said "absolutely".

"We are finding cases that have no identified contact with an individual from West Africa, which is what we've seen previously in this country," she told BBC Television. "We are detecting more cases on a daily basis."

Dr Hopkins declined to confirm reports that one individual was in intensive care, but said the outbreak was concentrated in urban areas, among gay or bisexual men.

"The risk to the general population remains extremely low at the moment, and I think people need to be alert to it," she said, adding that for most adults, symptoms would be "relatively mild".

The first British case was announced on May 7, in a patient who had recently travelled to Nigeria. The disease is also spreading in Europe and North America.

Monkeypox can be transmitted through contact with skin lesions and droplets of a contaminated person, as well as shared items such as bedding and towels.

Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion and a chickenpox-like rash on the hands and face. They usually clear up after two to four weeks. There is no specific treatment, but vaccination against smallpox has been found to be about 85 per cent effective in preventing monkeypox.

The World Health Organisation said it expects to identify more cases of monkeypox as it expands surveillance in countries where the disease is not typically found.

As at Saturday, 92 confirmed cases and 28 suspected cases of monkeypox have been reported from 12 member states that are not endemic for the virus, the United Nations agency said, adding that it will provide further guidance and recommendations in coming days to countries on how to mitigate the spread of the disease.

"Available information suggests that human-to-human transmission is occurring among people in close physical contact with cases who are symptomatic," the agency added.

WHO official David Heymann, an infectious disease specialist, told Reuters: "What seems to be happening now is that it has got into the population as a sexual form, as a genital form, and is being spread as are sexually transmitted infections, which has amplified its transmission around the world."

Dr Heymann said an international committee of experts met via video conference to look at what needed to be studied about the outbreak and communicated to the public, including whether there is any asymptomatic spread, who are at most risk, and the various routes of transmission.

US President Joe Biden yesterday said that the growing monkeypox outbreak is "something everyone should be concerned about".

Mr Biden told reporters he had spoken to advisers about the virus. "We're working on it hard to figure out what we do and what vaccine, if any, might be available for it," he said before boarding Air Force One in South Korea, heading for Japan.

