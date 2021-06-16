Britain and Australia agree on free trade deal

LONDON • Britain and Australia struck a new free-trade agreement as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeks to expand commercial ties with countries around the world after Brexit.

The main elements of the pact were finalised at a dinner between Mr Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday, said 10 Downing Street in a statement. A final agreement will be published in the coming days.

"Today marks a new dawn in the United Kingdom's relationship with Australia," Mr Johnson said yesterday. "Our new free-trade agreement opens fantastic opportunities for British businesses and consumers."

The Australia deal is expected to boost the size of the British economy by 0.02 per cent over 15 years. Its completion is a political boost to Mr Johnson's post-Brexit agenda, although there may be a backlash from farmers concerned over opening up access to the British market.

The agreement marks the first deal with a major ally that goes beyond rolling over a pre-existing European Union trade relationship. Australia is Britain's 20th-largest trading partner globally, and trade with Australia made up 1.2 per cent of Britain's total last year.

The agreement will cut tariffs on products like Scotch whisky, clothing and cars. It will also reduce levies on agricultural products, which had sparked a backlash from Britain's farming sector.

Farmers have raised concerns that they would be undercut by cheap meat imports from Australia. Under the deal, there will be a cap on tariff-free imports for 15 years, using tariff-rate quotas and other safeguards, the British government said.

Mr Morrison has been encouraging Australian exporters to diversify into more markets after geopolitical tensions with the country's largest trading partner China spilled into trade reprisals, including tariffs on barley and wine, and coal shipments blocked at Chinese ports.

"Reinforcing our trade relationship is a great opportunity," he said in a speech in London on Monday. "As the UK moves into a completely new generation of their trading relationships with the world, who better to start that journey with than Australia?"

BLOOMBERG