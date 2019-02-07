Bright side of German winter

On a wintry Tuesday, leafless trees in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, are a pretty sight to passers-by.

Over the past few years, Germany had seen a drop in snowfall during winter due to climate change, with winter sport conditions less than ideal and businesses suffering.

This year, the snow is back. According to German public broadcaster Deutsche Welle, parts of Germany were engulfed by heavy snowfalls early last month. The Alpine region was hit with the heaviest snowfalls for several years, causing avalanches and cutting off several winter resorts from the outside world.

Now, with the start of February, the situation in Germany has eased. This is a boon for the resorts as the conditions in the Alps are now ideal for winter sports and the upcoming school vacation is likely to bring business.