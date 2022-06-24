Xi urges group to bring stability to the world

Chinese President Xi Jinping yesterday called on fellow leaders of Brics emerging economies to deepen cooperation and achieve "more inclusive and resilient" economic growth.

He also urged the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa to be more vocal on international platforms in order to better protect multilateralism and overcome "small, hegemonic factions" in the global community.

The five nations of the influential grouping account for more than 40 per cent of the global population, and about a quarter of the world's gross domestic product.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also called for stronger cooperation and took a swipe at the West, which he accused of stirring up a global crisis with its "ill-conceived, selfish actions".