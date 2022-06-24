Brics summit

Xi urges group to bring stability to the world

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Chinese President Xi Jinping yesterday called on fellow leaders of Brics emerging economies to deepen cooperation and achieve "more inclusive and resilient" economic growth.

He also urged the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa to be more vocal on international platforms in order to better protect multilateralism and overcome "small, hegemonic factions" in the global community.

The five nations of the influential grouping account for more than 40 per cent of the global population, and about a quarter of the world's gross domestic product.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also called for stronger cooperation and took a swipe at the West, which he accused of stirring up a global crisis with its "ill-conceived, selfish actions".

 

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 24, 2022, with the headline Xi urges group to bring stability to the world. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top