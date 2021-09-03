Breakthrough cases less likely to have long Covid-19, study shows

NEW YORK • People who experience breakthrough infections of the coronavirus after being fully vaccinated are about 50 per cent less likely to experience long Covid-19 than unvaccinated people who catch the virus, researchers said in a large new report on British adults.

The study, which was published in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases on Wednesday, also provides more evidence that the two-shot Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines offer powerful protection against symptomatic and severe disease.

"This is really, I think, the first study showing that long Covid is reduced by double vaccination, and it's reduced significantly," said Dr Claire Steves, a geriatrician at King's College London and the study's lead author.

Although many people with Covid-19 recover within a few weeks, some experience long-term symptoms that can be debilitating.

This constellation of lingering after-effects that has become known as long Covid-19 may include fatigue, shortness of breath, brain fog, heart palpitations and other symptoms. But much about the condition remains mysterious.

The new findings are based on data from more than 1.2 million adults in the Covid Symptom Study, in which volunteers use a mobile app to log their symptoms, test results and vaccination records.

The participants include those who received at least one dose of the Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccines between Dec 8 last year and July 4, as well as a control group of unvaccinated people.

Of the nearly one million people who were fully vaccinated, 0.2 per cent reported a breakthrough infection, the researchers found. Those who did get breakthrough infections were roughly twice as likely to be asymptomatic as those who were infected and unvaccinated.

The odds of being hospitalised were 73 per cent lower in the breakthrough group than in the infected, unvaccinated group.

The odds of having long-term symptoms - lasting at least four weeks after infection - were also 49 per cent lower in the breakthrough group.

The study has limitations, the researchers acknowledge, the most notable of which is that the data is all self-reported. Long Covid-19 is also difficult to study, with wide-ranging symptoms that may vary enormously in severity.

NYTIMES