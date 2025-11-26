Brazil's top court concludes Bolsonaro's coup plot case, opening door for sentence to begin

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro looks on from his home as Sao Paulo’s Governor Tarcisio de Freitas (not pictured) leaves after a visit in Brasilia, Brazil September 29, 2025. REUTERS/Diego Herculano/File Photo

BRASILIA - Brazil's Supreme Court on Tuesday formally concluded former President Jair Bolsonaro's coup-plotting case, clearing the way for the court to order him to begin serving a sentence of more than 27 years in prison, according to a court document.

The court, which rejected Bolsonaro's appeal earlier this month, said it does not yet have details regarding when the former president could begin serving the sentence.

By concluding the case, Justice Alexandre de Moraes has made the conviction definitive.

Bolsonaro was sentenced in September to 27 years and three months in prison for plotting a coup after losing the 2022 presidential election to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The right-wing leader has been detained in police custody since Saturday after authorities said he took a soldering iron to his ankle monitor.

Bolsonaro had been kept under house arrest for more than 100 days in Brasilia for violating precautionary measures in a separate case over allegedly courting the United States' interference on his behalf.

In a custody hearing on Sunday, Bolsonaro denied any intent to escape or try to remove the ankle monitor, attributing his behavior to a mix of anticonvulsant drugs prescribed by different doctors for his chronic hiccups, which led him to imagine there was listening equipment inside the tracking device. REUTERS