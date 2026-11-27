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Brazilian Vice President Geraldo Alckmin attends a ceremony to sign a decree regulating the end of the 6x1 work schedule at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, November 19, 2026. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA, Nov 27 - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is set to appoint Vice President Geraldo Alckmin to head a new Public Security Ministry while retaining his current duties, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The new ministry is a flagship initiative of Lula's fourth non-consecutive term, which begins in January, after public security became a central issue in his re-election campaign amid a longstanding perception among voters that his leftist Workers' Party is soft on crime.

Lula's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A veteran centrist who unsuccessfully challenged Lula for the presidency in 2006 before joining his winning ticket in 2022, the 74-year-old Alckmin served four terms as governor of Sao Paulo, Brazil's most populous state.

Lula had been looking for someone with strong ties to state governors, as the minister will work closely with local authorities to strengthen coordination in the fight against organized crime, the sources said.

In addition to serving as vice president, Alckmin led the Development, Industry and Trade Ministry until earlier this year, becoming a key interlocutor with Washington after the United States imposed sweeping tariffs on Brazilian goods.

Alckmin was also considered a leading contender for finance minister, a choice that investors viewed as signaling a more market-friendly economic policy course, but Lula ultimately tapped Bradesco Chairman Luiz Carlos Trabuco for the post.

The new ministry will be carved out of the existing Justice and Public Security Ministry through an executive order that has yet to be issued. Brazil's Federal Police and Federal Highway Police are expected to be placed under its authority.

Lula pledged to create a standalone Public Security Ministry during his 2022 campaign but never followed through after taking office in 2023.

The proposal regained momentum after Congress approved a constitutional amendment expanding the federal government's role in public security and prison administration, giving Brasilia greater authority to combat organized crime.

The issue has grown increasingly urgent as Brazilians grapple with the growing reach of criminal organizations and crimes such as cellphone theft, which remains widespread across Latin America's largest economy.

The move also comes after the US earlier this year designated Brazil's two biggest drug gangs, Primeiro Comando da Capital and Comando Vermelho, as terrorist organizations, opening the door for more aggressive interventions.

Lula, who has often clashed with US President Donald Trump over trade and political issues, rejected the designation at the time as undue interference in Brazil's internal affairs and pledged to fight the gangs internally. REUTERS