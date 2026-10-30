Brazil’s Lula to attend UN COP31 climate summit in Turkey

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, US, September 22, 2026. REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

BRASILIA, Oct 30 - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will attend the COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey, the Brazilian presidency said on Friday.

The confirmation came shortly after Lula was re-elected president of Brazil, last Sunday.

Lula is scheduled to arrive in Antalya on Nov. 10 for the Nov 11-12 leaders' summit at the annual UN climate negotiations. On Nov. 13, he will travel to the Philippines for the ASEAN summit, which he was invited to attend for the second consecutive year.

Lula will hand over the COP presidency to Turkey, which will oversee the conference over the next year under a shared arrangement with Australia, which is coordinating the diplomatic negotiations.

So far, 77 heads of state and government have confirmed their participation in the summit. In addition to Brazil, United Kingdom Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he would attend. REUTERS