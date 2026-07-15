Straitstimes.com header logo

Brazil's Lula gains ground on Flavio Bolsonaro ahead of presidential vote, poll shows

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a ministerial meeting after Trump administration proposed a new punitive tariff of 25% on many imports from Brazil, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, June 3, 2026. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a ministerial meeting after Trump administration proposed a new punitive tariff of 25% on many imports from Brazil, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, June 3, 2026. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO, July 15 - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has widened his lead over right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in the run-up to October's presidential election, a Quaest poll commissioned by brokerage Genial showed on Wednesday.

It is the first Quaest survey following a series of political developments including a corruption investigation targeting a senior Lula ally and arguments about accountability over new U.S. tariff threats against Brazil.

• Leftist Lula is seen with 45% of voting intentions in a potential second-round runoff, compared with 37% for Senator Bolsonaro, currently the main opposition hopeful.

• A Quaest poll in June showed Lula leading Flavio Bolsonaro by 44% to 38%.

• In a first-round scenario, Lula would take 40%, Bolsonaro 28%, Ronaldo Caiado 4%, Renan Santos 3% and Romeu Zema 2%.

• In Brazil, if no candidate gets more than 50% of valid votes, the two frontrunners go to a second-round vote.

• Quaest surveyed 2,004 people between July 10 and 13. The poll has a margin of error of two percentage points in either direction. REUTERS

See more on

Corruption

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.