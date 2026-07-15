Brazil's Lula gains ground on Flavio Bolsonaro ahead of presidential vote, poll shows

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Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a ministerial meeting after Trump administration proposed a new punitive tariff of 25% on many imports from Brazil, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, June 3, 2026. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO, July 15 - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has widened his lead over right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro in the run-up to October's presidential election, a Quaest poll commissioned by brokerage Genial showed on Wednesday.

It is the first Quaest survey following a series of political developments including a corruption investigation targeting a senior Lula ally and arguments about accountability over new U.S. tariff threats against Brazil.

• Leftist Lula is seen with 45% of voting intentions in a potential second-round runoff, compared with 37% for Senator Bolsonaro, currently the main opposition hopeful.

• A Quaest poll in June showed Lula leading Flavio Bolsonaro by 44% to 38%.

• In a first-round scenario, Lula would take 40%, Bolsonaro 28%, Ronaldo Caiado 4%, Renan Santos 3% and Romeu Zema 2%.

• In Brazil, if no candidate gets more than 50% of valid votes, the two frontrunners go to a second-round vote.

• Quaest surveyed 2,004 people between July 10 and 13. The poll has a margin of error of two percentage points in either direction. REUTERS