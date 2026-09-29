Brazil's Lula, Flavio Bolsonaro still tied in presidential runoff scenario, Atlas poll shows

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SAO PAULO, Sept 29 - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro remain statistically tied in a simulated runoff ahead of next month's election, an AtlasIntel/Bloomberg poll showed on Tuesday, with the right-wing challenger now 0.1 percentage point ahead of the incumbent — within the survey's margin of error.

• If a runoff were held, Bolsonaro would receive 47.7% of voter support, compared with 47.6% for Lula, the poll said.

• In a September 23 poll, Lula led the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro by 47.7% to 47.4%.

• In a first-round scenario, Lula would receive 45.3% of voter support, followed by Bolsonaro (42.2%), Renan Santos (5.2%) and Augusto Cury (2%) according to Tuesday's poll.

• The previous poll showed Lula at 45.8% and Bolsonaro at 43.4% in the first round.

• If no candidate wins more than 50% of valid votes in the October 4 election, the two frontrunners advance to a runoff on October 25.

• AtlasIntel surveyed 5,005 people between September 23 and 28. REUTERS