Straitstimes.com header logo

Brazil's Lula, Flavio Bolsonaro still tied in presidential runoff scenario, Atlas poll shows

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SAO PAULO, Sept 29 - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Senator Flavio Bolsonaro remain statistically tied in a simulated runoff ahead of next month's election, an AtlasIntel/Bloomberg poll showed on Tuesday, with the right-wing challenger now 0.1 percentage point ahead of the incumbent — within the survey's margin of error.

• If a runoff were held, Bolsonaro would receive 47.7% of voter support, compared with 47.6% for Lula, the poll said.

• In a September 23 poll, Lula led the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro by 47.7% to 47.4%.

• In a first-round scenario, Lula would receive 45.3% of voter support, followed by Bolsonaro (42.2%), Renan Santos (5.2%) and Augusto Cury (2%) according to Tuesday's poll.

• The previous poll showed Lula at 45.8% and Bolsonaro at 43.4% in the first round.

• If no candidate wins more than 50% of valid votes in the October 4 election, the two frontrunners advance to a runoff on October 25.

• AtlasIntel surveyed 5,005 people between September 23 and 28. REUTERS

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.