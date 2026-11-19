Brazil's Lula criticizes markets for profiting from 'speculation'
BRASILIA, Nov 19 - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday lashed out at market participants for profiting from what he called "speculation" and "rumor-mongering" about his cabinet picks, as Brazilian assets have faced a selloff since his reelection last month.
• Investors have been awaiting fiscal measures and clearer signals from Lula on his upcoming economic team
• Brazil's Senate on Wednesday approved a fiscal package seen by the government as essential to meeting its fiscal targets, though investors view it as only a first step toward addressing the country's worsening debt outlook
• Speaking at an event in Brasilia, Lula said his government must be fiscally responsible, but added that the rights of the Brazilian people would never be taken away
• Lula also said that he had not discussed cabinet appointments for his new term beginning in January and was in no hurry to make any announcements
• "I will appoint every minister whenever I want to," Lula said, criticizing media speculation about his next cabinet
• The leftist leader was reelected for a fourth non-consecutive term in October, defeating right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro REUTERS