Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

BRASILIA, Nov 19 - Recently reelected Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is getting closer to naming his next finance minister and a decision could come next week, according to six sources familiar with the discussions.

Amid investor concern about the outlook for Brazil's economy, the top contenders are Geraldo Alckmin, currently Lula's vice president, and Rafael Fonteles, the reelected governor of Piauí state, said the sources, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Reuters reported last month that Alckmin and Fonteles were frontrunners for the finance minister position, shortly after Lula secured a fourth non-consecutive term in a surprise runoff triumph.

Lula, a veteran leader of Brazil's political left, has not yet made a final decision, the sources told Reuters.

Fonteles, a trained mathematician whose fiscal policies in Piauí helped balance the state’s accounts, is viewed favorably by financial markets, one source at the president's office said.

He had dropped out of the spotlight as he focused on forming his second-term government in Piauí, but his name has gained momentum in recent days, the source said.

Alckmin also remains a strong contender.

Another presidency source said moderate public finance reforms led by Alckmin would carry more weight than ones led by anyone else, given his reputation as a fiscal conservative.

Brazilian assets have sold off sharply since Lula's reelection on October 25, in part because of worries about the outlook for public finances.

The drawback for Alckmin's candidacy is that he would be difficult to remove if needed, as Lula would struggle to dismiss his own vice president.

A Lula-allied senator said Fonteles faced a similar problem. "A newly elected governor who resigns to take on a ministerial post is also, in a sense, 'unfireable,'" the senator said.

Lula told current Finance Minister Dario Durigan that he probably will not stay in the job, the sources told Reuters.

The president has grown irritated by press speculation about his cabinet and has scolded close aides over it.

"Each ministry in this country will be appointed by me, when I want, on the day I want, and on the date I want. No one will appoint anyone through the press," he said on Thursday.

The cabinet selection puzzle also involves Lula's next chief of staff, a position that could lead to a candidacy to run for president in 2030, and leadership of the Ministry of Public Security, which Lula considers central to his final term.

Lula is set to be inaugurated on January 5, 2027, and former ministers said the full ministerial lineup may take a while. In 2022, Lula announced most of his cabinet on December 27, five days before his inauguration. REUTERS