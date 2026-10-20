Brazil's Lula challenges Flavio Bolsonaro to make financial records public ahead of election

FILE PHOTO: A combination picture of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Workers' Party (PT) candidate for presidential re-election, attending a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, October 13, 2026, and Brazilian presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro of the Liberal Party (PL) standing after a meeting with members of the Podemos party, in Brasilia, Brazil, October 8, 2026. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/File Photo

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, Oct 20 - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Tuesday pledged to disclose his bank, tax and telephone records as long as his right-wing challenger Flavio Bolsonaro did the same, seeking to gain the upper hand as both grapple with graft allegations.

In a document submitted to Brazil's electoral court, Lula said he would authorize the release of his own bank, tax and telephone records, as well as those of his family members, if Flavio followed suit. The challenge extends to legal entities in which the two candidates are partners or directors, as well as entities whose bank accounts they are authorized to manage.

"The public disclosure of the banking, tax and telephone records of both candidates before next Wednesday is essential to ensure that the Brazilian people are properly informed and able to decide freely whom they will vote for," the document said.

Flavio Bolsonaro is under investigation over alleged corruption and money laundering linked to the country's biggest-ever banking fraud with the now-defunct lender Banco Master. The probe focuses on an investment he allegedly sought from Daniel Vorcaro, the bank's owner, to help finance a film about his father.

The senator has acknowledged seeking funding but denies any wrongdoing. He is also under investigation in a separate probe over alleged money laundering.

Brazil's Supreme Court has authorized an investigation into Fabio Luis Lula da Silva, one of Lula's sons, over alleged influence peddling and corruption tied to Health Ministry dealings, as well as a separate pension-fraud probe. Lula's son denies the allegations and the president has said his son would be treated like any other citizen.

"I'm willing to let Brazilians see who the thieves and corrupt people in this country really are. I want to see whether he (Bolsonaro) has the courage to disclose his bank and phone records," Lula said during a campaign event in Maranhao state.

The move was not intended to prove the president's innocence but to demonstrate that "those with nothing to hide have nothing to fear," according to Lula's Workers' Party communications secretary Eden Valadares.

Flavio Bolsonaro did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS