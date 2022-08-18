Brazil's Bolsonaro rallies his 'army' in re-election bid

JUIZ DE FORA (Brazil) • Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro often talks about his "army", the die-hard supporters who fuelled his winning campaign four years ago.

As the far-right incumbent launched his re-election bid on Tuesday, trailing his leftist nemesis, former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as they head into the October elections, Mr Bolsonaro's hardline backers were front and centre.

"I swear to you once again, I will give my life to defend our freedom," the 67-year-old former army captain told a fired-up crowd in Juiz de Fora, the south-eastern city where he narrowly survived a stabbing attack in 2018.

That attack, perpetrated by a man later deemed mentally unfit to stand trial, cemented Mr Bolsonaro's image in the minds of supporters as their "Messias", or Messiah - his middle name.

Four years on, Mr Bolsonaro is struggling to repair his image as a saviour sent to rough up the political establishment, bruised by a series of crises, including his government's disastrous handling of the coronavirus pandemic and soaring inflation.

Trailing Mr Lula by more than 10 points in many opinion polls, Mr Bolsonaro has increasingly been directing his anti-establishment attacks at Brazil's electronic voting system, raising fears that he may refuse to accept the election result if he loses.

Many Brazilians fear that if he loses, Mr Bolsonaro could try to follow in the footsteps of his political role model, former US president Donald Trump - currently under investigation by a congressional committee for his rejection of his 2020 election loss and role riling up rowdy supporters who attacked the Capitol in Washington in a bid to stop Congress from confirming the result.

With some warning that a similar script could play out in Brazil, Mr Bolsonaro's "army" is in the spotlight.

Mr Felipe Vicente Alves, who was in the middle of the crowd at Tuesday's rally, remembers the day Mr Bolsonaro was stabbed all too well.

"I was right here. I was following the march, and I saw everyone crowd around him, rushing to save him," said the 41-year-old insurance broker, wearing the yellow and green of the Brazilian flag. "I spent the rest of the day praying for him."

Mr Alves said he believes Mr Bolsonaro will win the election in the first round, calling opinion polls "manipulated". If things do not go his candidate's way, Mr Alves said, he knows what to do. "If we have to fight for our country, we'll fight - with arms, if necessary," he said.

His brother, Mr Carlos Henrique Augusto, backs Mr Bolsonaro, too - but is more moderate.

"We don't want a civil war. The media have created this monster. This idea that all Mr Bolsonaro's supporters are armed and shooting at people, it's not true," he said. "We just want citizens to have the right to defend themselves."

Ownership of firearms has boomed in Brazil under gun rights advocate Mr Bolsonaro, whose signature gesture is a pistol formed with his thumb and forefinger.

"I have a gun, and I wouldn't hesitate to use it," said Bolsonaro backer Joao Vitor Ferreira, 39, who was at the president's rally with his wife and nine-year-old daughter.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE