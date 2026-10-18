Brazil's Bolsonaro, Lula head into first debate a week before vote

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BRASILIA, Oct 18 - Brazilian supporters held rallies for presidential candidates on Sunday as leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and right-wing Senator Flavio Bolsonaro prepared for their first televised debate with just one week left in the campaign.

Pro-Bolsonaro crowds wearing Brazil's national colors of yellow, green and blue packed Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo's financial center, and the candidate appeared on a float ahead of giving an address.

Lula supporters wearing red, symbolic of his Workers' Party, filled Brasilia's plaza of government buildings and students backing the president protested against Bolsonaro in Rio de Janeiro.

Polls show a close race for the October 25 runoff, with Bolsonaro holding a slight advantage after finishing nearly 2 percentage points ahead of Lula in the election's first round on October 4.

Both candidates hope to engage the 33 million voters who stayed home in the election's first round, equal to about one in five eligible voters.

The debate in Sao Paulo is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. (2300 GMT) and air on broadcaster Band. The last debate in the election's first round was canceled at the last minute when Lula and Bolsonaro pulled out.

Once a hallmark of Brazilian democracy following the end of the country's 21-year military dictatorship in 1985, televised presidential debates have lost relevance as leading candidates have increasingly chosen to stay away.

A dispute over whether Meta’s platforms, which include Facebook and Instagram, treated the two candidates equally has injected new tension into the campaign's final days.

Lula’s coalition said his Instagram account and posts were restricted, and local newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported internal Meta messages that acknowledged those restrictions and said the platform had recommended Bolsonaro’s profile and WhatsApp channel to users.

Meta said it had experienced global technical glitches but denied any political bias. “Any suggestion that Meta favors one side is false,” the company said. REUTERS