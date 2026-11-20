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MANACAPURU, Brazil, Nov 20 - A group of Brazilian high school students and their teacher have come up with a local solution for providing clean drinking water in remote areas of the Amazon: a filter made of charcoal produced by burning the bones of the region's giant pirarucu fish.

The process involves heating the chunky vertebrae of the fish — which typically grow to 2 meters (6.6 feet) in length — to as much as 900 degrees Celsius (1,650 degrees Fahrenheit) and then grinding the charred bones into a powder that absorbs heavy metals and other pollutants.

"It's a sustainable, ecological form of carbon that does not require the felling of trees," said Galileu da Silva Pires, a biology teacher at the Jose Mota school in Manacapuru, a town on the Solimoes River, about 100 km (62 miles) west of Manaus. "It means we can produce drinking water with this new resource."

Communities living on the banks of rivers in the Amazon region often are exposed to hazardous drinking water during droughts when rainwater becomes unavailable and lower water levels in rivers cause concentrated levels of pollutants.

Water levels in the Solimoes River, the upper stretch of the Amazon River, are currently low after a period of drought.

Da Silva Pires said work by his students on the project could be used in communities elsewhere, too.

"This shows the potential these kids have," he said. "You take a problem that has been around for decades, and with natural resources you can find solutions."

Charred fish bones have previously been recognized as a way to filter water without resorting to felling trees for timber. But the use of pirarucu bones also could help to reduce another environmental problem in the Amazon region — the accumulation of fish waste after the meat is eaten by people.

"We feel great about getting better quality water, filtered water, creating something of value," said student Ana Flavia Costa Lopes, 18. REUTERS