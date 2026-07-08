Brazilian police search former President Bolsonaro's home for weapons, lawyer says

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Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro looks on from his home as Sao Paulo’s Governor Tarcisio de Freitas (not pictured) leaves after a visit in Brasilia, Brazil September 29, 2025. REUTERS/Diego Herculano

SAO PAULO, July 8 - Brazil's federal police searched the home of former President Jair Bolsonaro for weapons and ammunition on Wednesday, but did not find anything, one of Bolsonaro's lawyers said in a post on X.

"The defense had already previously informed the whereabouts of all the weapons. Result: Nothing was found," lawyer Joao Henrique de Freitas wrote.

Newspaper Estadao reported the news earlier in the day, noting the measure was authorized by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

Bolsonaro, 71, has been serving a 27-year prison sentence since November for plotting a coup after losing the 2022 election to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

On Friday, Moraes authorized him to remain under house arrest due to health concerns, as the former president has faced major health issues in recent years linked to a stabbing he suffered on the campaign trail in 2018.

Last month, a firearm owned by the former president was seized from a member of his security detail during a police checkpoint. Prosecutor General Paulo Gonet, in an opinion requested by Moraes, recommended keeping the former president under house arrest despite the firearm incident. REUTERS