Brazil votes in showdown between Bolsonaro and Lula

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil has voted in a polarising presidential election, with all eyes on whether front runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva can win in a single round and whether incumbent Jair Bolsonaro will accept the result.

The campaign, which has left the South American country deeply divided, ended with Mr Lula, who was president from 2003 to 2010, leading former army captain Bolsonaro with 50 per cent of valid votes to 36 per cent, according to a final poll from the Datafolha institute released on Saturday evening.

The figures put Mr Lula on the cusp of the score needed to win outright and avoid a run-off on Oct 30: Half the valid votes, plus one.

But Mr Bolsonaro, known for his combative style, has repeatedly said that "only God" can remove him from office.

He has also attacked supposed fraud in Brazil's electronic voting system and vowed his re-election bid can have just three outcomes: "Prison, death or victory".

Mr Lula, the charismatic but tarnished former president seeking to stage a comeback at age 76, said he fears the incumbent will create "turmoil" if he loses, a concern often heard in Brazil heading into election day.

Mr Bolsonaro's attacks on the voting system have raised fears of a Brazilian version of the riots that erupted at the United States Capitol last year after his political role model, former US president Donald Trump, refused to accept his election loss.

"I do think (Bolsonaro) will contest the election result if he loses," said political analyst Adriano Laureno of consulting firm Prospectiva. "But that doesn't mean he'll succeed. The international community will recognise the result quickly... There might be some kind of turmoil and uncertainty around the transition, but there's no risk of a democratic rupture."

Observers from the Organisation of American States, the Inter-American Union of Electoral Organisations (Uniore) and other international bodies monitored the vote. The White House, meanwhile, said the US would be watching the vote "closely".

More than 500,000 security-force members were deployed on Election Day and Public Security Minister Anderson Torres sought to downplay fears of unrest. "We're having an election, not a war," he said.

Mr Lula, the former metalworker who rose from poverty to become the most popular president in Brazil's history, is seeking to stage a return four years after falling spectacularly from grace when he was jailed for 18 months on controversial corruption charges.

Accused in a massive graft scheme centred on state-run oil company Petrobras, he regained the right to run for office last year when the Supreme Court annulled his convictions, ruling the lead judge in the case biased.

Meanwhile, Mr Bolsonaro, 67, who swept to office on a wave of anti-establishment outrage in 2018, has lost his outsider shine.

Vowing to defend "God, country and family", he retains the die-hard backing of his "Bibles, bullets and beef" base - evangelical Christians, security hardliners and the powerful agribusiness sector.

But he has lost moderate voters with his management of the weak economy, his vitriolic attacks on Congress, the courts and the press, a surge in destruction in the Amazon rainforest and his failure to contain the devastation of Covid-19, which has claimed more than 685,000 lives in Brazil.

Many voters are deeply disillusioned with both contenders - and the lack of other options - in a race where none of the other nine candidates managed to break out of single digits in the polls.

"It's like we have a gun to our heads," 27-year-old Uber driver Matheus Fernandes said in Mr Lula's home state of Pernambuco. He planned to cast a blank ballot.

Polls opened at 8am and were set to close at 5pm, with results expected some two hours later. Brazil's 156 million voters would also be electing the Lower House of Congress, one-third of the Senate, and governors and state legislators in all 27 states.

