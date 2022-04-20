Brazil readies first carnival since Covid-19

RIO DE JANEIRO (AFP) - After two bleak years of lockdowns and loss, Rio de Janeiro will hold its famed carnival this weekend for the first time since Covid-19 hit Brazil, promising a giant, glittering spectacle of pandemic catharsis.

Shimmying to throbbing samba beats, thousands of dancers in sequin-studded costumes are expected to reclaim the Sambadrome, the iconic beach city's dedicated carnival parade venue, which was turned into a Covid-19 vaccination centre last year.

Cancelled last year as the pandemic death toll surged in hard-hit Brazil, then postponed by two months this year over fears of another wave, the carnival show is now set to go on at last, with all-night parades Friday (April 22) and Saturday nights.

"It will be a very special year. I'm just feeling, 'I'm alive, I did it!'" said Ms Bianca Monteiro, the "drum-corps queen" of Portela, the samba school that has won the most times in the history of Rio's carnival parade competition.

"We want to pay tribute to those who died of Covid-19. It's been a time of so much suffering, money troubles, hunger... The pandemic caused so much tragedy," she told AFP.

Covid-19 has claimed more than 660,000 lives in Brazil, second only to the United States in absolute numbers.

But with more than 75 per cent of the South American country's 213 million people now fully vaccinated, the average weekly death toll has plunged from more than 3,000 a year ago to less than 100 now.

Everyone participating in and attending the weekend's 12 samba school parades will be required to present proof of vaccination.

"I missed it enormously. I just love carnival," said Rio Mayor Eduardo Paes.

"It's a party that represents so much of what we are as a city and a country. Carnival shows the world a people that is joyful, unprejudiced, that embraces diversity, religious tolerance."

Behind the frenzied swirl of floats, feathers and barely covered flesh, Rio's carnival is tightly shaped by tradition and rules.

Each of the samba schools will have 60 to 70 minutes to tell a story in music and dance, to be evaluated on nine criteria by a team of judges.

The reigning champions, Viradouro, chose as their theme Rio's legendary 1919 carnival - the first celebrated after the devastation of another pandemic, the Spanish flu.