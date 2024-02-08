Brazil police target Bolsonaro allies in probe into coup attempt

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro listens his chief of staff, Army General Walter Souza Braga Netto (R) near Brazil's Vice President Hamilton Mourao (C), during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil February 24, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
BRASILIA - Brazil's federal police on Thursday launched an operation targeting some of former President Jair Bolsonaro's top aides, in an investigation into an attempted coup after his election defeat, sources involved in the operation told Reuters.

The targets of search warrants include General Walter Braga Netto, a former minister and former vice-presidential candidate on Bolsonaro's campaign, former Defense Minister Paulo Nogueira Batista and former Justice Minister Anderson Torres, the sources said. REUTERS

