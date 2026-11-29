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BRASÍLIA, Nov 28 - Brazil's Federal Police on Saturday arrested a former CEO of the bank at the center of a massive fraud investigation that has implicated a growing number of Brazilian elites and politicians, sources within the Federal Police told Reuters.

Augusto Lima was a former CEO and partner at Banco Master, which the central bank liquidated last year amid allegations of fraudulent loan portfolios. The bank's president Daniel Vorcaro remains in preventative custody after his arrest in March.

Lima, a businessman from the state of Bahia, was among those arrested alongside Vorcaro in the first phase of the investigation, although he was released under restraining orders.

The Federal Police and Supreme Court both confirmed in separate statements that a precautionary arrest was made of a suspect who is under investigation for possible organized crime, money laundering and crimes against the national financial system in connection with the Banco Master case.

The Federal Police said that suspect failed to comply with prior precautionary measures.

Reuters' two sources in the Federal Police, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the suspect is Lima. Reached on Saturday evening, Lima's lawyer declined to comment.

The investigation into Banco Master and its alleged corruption, known as Operation Zero Compliance, has also drawn in central bankers, a Supreme Court justice, and politicians on both sides of the aisle.

Federal Police investigations into the bank have already pointed to Lima's closeness to the governing Workers' Party politicians in his home state of Bahia, such as former minister Rui Costa and former government leader in the Senate Jaques Wagner.

Wagner is one of the people under investigation in the operation and was the target of a search and seizure warrant in an earlier phase of the inquiry. He denies any wrongdoing. REUTERS